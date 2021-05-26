Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $41.87 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.