Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $41.87 Million

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SOAR.FI (SOAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One SOAR.FI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SOAR.FI has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. SOAR.FI has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1,624.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TERA Hits Market Cap of $8.11 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $195,313.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KLAYswap Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Billion (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 950.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 749.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $219.19 or 0.00587953 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $17,367.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

UCA Coin (UCA) Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $14,172.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dragonchain Hits Market Cap of $53.20 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $53.20 million and $328,667.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Gatechain Token Hits Market Cap of $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Phantasma Energy Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $7,124.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Twinci (TWIN) Reaches Market Cap of $622,738.11

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00008370 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Twinci has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Twinci has a total market cap of $622,738.11 and approximately $47,588.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $98,644.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 2% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Particl Market Capitalization Achieves $14.59 Million (PART)

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC. Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC. Validity (VAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008437 BTC. Wagerr (WGR)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HyperAlloy Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $453,588.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HUSD Reaches Market Cap of $712.20 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $712.20 million and approximately $534.61 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

GokuMarket Credit Hits Market Cap of $500,704.07 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $500,704.07 and approximately $21.69 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.99 or 0.00083925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and $76.10 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Blockburn (BURN) Hits Market Cap of $271,228.03

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded up 213.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Blockburn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockburn has a total market cap of $271,228.03 and $62.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockburn has traded up 442.1% against the US dollar.
Marketscom-unik.info

DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Cap of $9.75 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $22,521.77 or 0.60565386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $24,100.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0074 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $2.06 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Gossip Coin Achieves Market Cap of $25,430.25 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 73.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $25,430.25 and $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.