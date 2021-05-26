Cancel
Wells Fargo & Company Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $351.00

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.40% of EPAM Systems worth $1,654,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 690 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells $1,376,009.36 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock. A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from […]
Stockscom-unik.info

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

EXFO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.73.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. NYSE LCI opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $109.00

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.78.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Has $89.22 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Windsor Group LTD Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co....
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Neutral

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMKBY. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s current price.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $61.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Reiterates Positive Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.