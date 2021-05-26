Flood Warning issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC005-271300- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210529T1238Z/ /CANO2.2.ER.210525T1503Z.210528T0000Z.210529T0638Z.NO/ 749 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * Until Saturday morning. * At 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.4 feet. * Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 30.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Creek levels rise to five feet higher than flood stage... spreading over a major portion of its bottomlands in western Atoka County... and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. Croplands and pastures are flooded... and machinery and other property are cut off from access. Many rural roads are impassable. Target Area: Atoka The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County.