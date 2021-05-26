TopBidder (BID) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $4,814.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.