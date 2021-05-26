Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,801,326. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.