Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)
Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com