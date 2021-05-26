Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed The ‘Baby Bar’ Law Exam: ‘It Makes Me Want To Give Up’
In this new ‘KUWTK’ clip, Kim Kardashian is left super disappointed after getting the results of her baby bar exam, which she spent six weeks cramming for. Kim Kardashian did not pass her first law school exam, the baby bar, which she took during summer 2020. In a preview for the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed her unfortunate news to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. She earned a 474 on the test, but needed a 560 to pass.hollywoodlife.com