Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed The ‘Baby Bar’ Law Exam: ‘It Makes Me Want To Give Up’

Love is once again in the air for one of the Kardashians, as oldest sibling Kourtney is currently in a relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Based on the PDA they’ve displayed on social media and in public, the two seem to be getting along quite well. However, their romance has spurred a bit of drama, particularly Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The Hollywood Exes alum previously claimed that she held no “ill will” towards Kardashian but in a recent interview, accused her and sister Kim of “destroying” her family “twice.” While Kourtney Kardashian has remained quiet on the comments, Barker appears to have subtly responded.