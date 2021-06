How many times have you been in a situation where you needed to get in a visit with your doctor on that day only to be told that there were no appointments available and even worse, you wouldn't be able to see someone for quite a while? Bassett Healthcare Network, in an attempt to address the more immediate needs of patients is offering something new - a self-directed TeleHealth service called E-Visits where you can get the help you need the same day at your convenience with online health care.