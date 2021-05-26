Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 9,125 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $44,573.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.