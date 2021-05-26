Cancel
Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 9,125 Shares of Stock

By Ed Jones
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $67,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 55,000 FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. swisspartners Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.
Bruns H. Grayson Sells 723 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 1,422,567 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $17.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 8,933 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $137,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
John G. Houston Sells 700 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust Sells 1,537 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $44,573.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of...
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $71.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.92.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “. Several other analysts also recently weighed in...
Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh Sells 5,804 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.21% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Robert J. Bishop Sells 25,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,954.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,801,326. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $1,283,938.92 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.