Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 9,125 Shares of Stock
Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com