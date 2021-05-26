GET Protocol Trading 27.5% Higher This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00008392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.89 million and $924,433.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.