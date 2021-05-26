Cancel
Royal Caribbean Can Sail, But It Will Be Under These Cruising Conditions

By Dawn Geske
IBTimes
IBTimes
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Royal Caribbean (RCL) announced that it will return to U.S. waters in July with an Alaskan cruise, but not before it begins test sailings under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines in June. The cruise line is the first to receive approval to operate a simulated cruise with...

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

Economynewsverses.com

Royal Caribbean Reveals Full Summer season 2021 US Cruise Restart

Royal Caribbean Worldwide’s high executives unveiled the corporate’s full summer season 2021 cruise schedule, which incorporates six ships crusing from U.S. cruise ports in Florida and Texas, along with two ships in a beforehand introduced Alaska program. “The second we’ve all been ready for is HERE!” Vicki Freed, senior vice...
Broward County, FLMiami Herald

Royal Caribbean reverses, won’t require passengers on U.S. cruises to be vaccinated

Royal Caribbean International will no longer require any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as it had previously planned to. In a press release Friday announcing cruises for sale on eight of its ships from U.S. ports this summer, starting with Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami on July 2, the company said it will recommend passengers get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not require it. The announcement is a reversal from vaccine protocols the company submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month that said it would require all passengers 18 years old and older to be vaccinated.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Celebrity Cruises Begins Caribbean Comeback With First Sailing From St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With celebration and fanfare, Celebrity Cruises' much-anticipated return to cruising became a reality today, as the new-luxury Celebrity Millennium set sail from the picturesque Caribbean port of Philipsburg, St. Maarten. Both a first for the industry in North America and the first of Celebrity's fleet to return to sailing, Celebrity Millennium embarks on a seven-night itinerary visiting the treasured islands of Aruba, Barbados and Curacao, thrilling guests who have waited 15 months to experience the wonders of the world by sea.
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Royal Caribbean announces July, August return dates for Florida cruises

On the same day Royal Caribbean’s newest ship arrived in the U.S. for the first time, the cruise line announced its plans to return to sailing from Florida including Port Canaveral, Port Everglades and PortMiami in July or August. “This is it. Vacationers can finally plan to take their precious...
Industrytradearabia.com

Royal Caribbean’s first US cruise offers hope of recovery for industry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarding Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Edge vessel a ‘conditional sailing certificate’ signals a key point for cruise tourism recovery, as it is the first big cruise liner to have one of its ships set sail from the US in over a year.
IndustryNY Daily News

Two more Royal Caribbean ships get CDC test-sail permission

The cruise industry is revving up, and is ready to set sail out of the coronavirus pandemic. Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas, two Oasis Class vessels, have received permission from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to start test cruises, the cruise company announced Thursday.
Public HealthLucianne.com

DeSantis Wins – Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Drops COVID Vaccination Requirement

The battle over COVID vaccination passports in Florida came down to a reversal by Caribbean Cruise Lines yesterday. After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that fined companies $5,000 per incident for requiring COVID vaccination identification Royal Caribbean backed down from the fight.MIAMI – Royal Caribbean International will no longer require any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as it had previously planned to. (Snip) […] The about-face is an apparent submission to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has insisted that there will be no exception made for cruise companies to a newly passed Florida law that fines companies $5,000 each time they ask a patron.
Public Healthfinancialbuzz.com

Passengers Test Positive for COVID on First Cruise Voyage Out of North America

Two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millenium, owned by Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), have tested positive for COVID-19. This ship set sail last Saturday from St. Maarten with 500 passengers on board. In fact, this voyage marked one of the first times a cruise liner set sail out of North America since the height of the pandemic. Royal Caribbean had set strict guidelines for its new voyages, requiring all crew members and passengers over the age of 16 to show proof of full vaccination and present a negative COVID test 72 hours before departing. As the ship made its return to St. Maarten, the passengers, who shared a room together, tested positive as the staff conducted an end-of-cruise COVID screening. The two are asymptomatic, but have been placed in isolation until the ship is scheduled to return to St. Maarten on Saturday. “We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation,” the company stated.
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Royal Caribbean Not Altering Crusing Plans Regardless of COVID Circumstances

Royal Caribbean is just not altering its technique on vaccination after there have been not too long ago constructive circumstances on board a Celeb ship. Two company onboard Celeb Millennium examined constructive regardless of a vaccine requirement onboard. The company had been asymptomatic, and people inside shut contact examined unfavorable.
Public Healthcruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Releases Health Protocols for Bahamas Sailings

Royal Caribbean has released an extensive list of requirements for all those sailing onboard Adventure of the Seas from Nassau in the Bahamas. These guidelines are, although extensive, only for guests on these specific sailings. The cruise line has detailed that all guests onboard for these sailings must be fully...
Boats & Watercraftstravelweekly.com

Odyssey of the Seas finally home in Port Everglades

Royal Caribbean International's Odyssey of the Seas arrived at its Port Everglades homeport in advance of its first cruise on July 3. The line's newest ship will be the first of Royal's Quantum Ultra Class vessels to sail in the U.S. when it launches a summer season of 6- and 8-day Caribbean cruises through April 2022.
Alaska Statefloridanewstimes.com

Royal Caribbean, Florida, Texas, Alaska Set 2021 Cruise Florida Europe Royal Caribbean International Galveston Miami

Royal Caribbean International announced on Friday that eight vessels will resume US voyages in July and August. Florida Texas And Washington. The cruise company said all crew members would be vaccinated against COVID-19. passenger People over the age of 16 must also be vaccinated on a cruise to Alaska. This requirement will be extended from August 1st to passengers aged 12 and over to Alaska.
Lifestylecruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Chairman Provides Latest Update on Resuming Cruises

Royal Caribbean is making a comeback this summer, and the group’s chairman and CEO Richard Fain released a new video message on the latest developments on resuming cruises safely. It also seems his popular monthly updates could soon come to an end as Royal Caribbean is set to return to cruising this summer.
Travelmorns.ca

MSC Cruises latest to confirm US summer return

MSC Cruises has become the latest line to confirmed restart plans for cruising from United States, with the first departures set for August. Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corporation are also preparing to return over the summer. The announcement follows approval from the Centres For Disease Control &...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Vessels Making Technical Calls in Antigua

Antigua Cruise Port has reported technical calls by the Enchantment of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas on Thursday, June 10. The two Royal Caribbean vessels are on their way to dry dock and wet dock locations for general inspection and maintenance. As with other recent technical calls, no passengers were aboard the vessels, and the crew remained on board.