Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

www.modernreaders.com
Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 690 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.08% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to "Buy" at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.
Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $58.13

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.13.
Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells $1,376,009.36 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.73.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of...
Lannett (NYSE:LCI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. NYSE LCI opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.32.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,700 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 775 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.40.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “
The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. The Clorox comprises about 2.6% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.