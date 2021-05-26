Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.