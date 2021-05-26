Why race still matters: Racism in American agriculture
Agriculture is the foundation of life. Agriculture in America is the foundation of the country's economy. However, its history is tainted with oppression and trauma. I often find it interesting when people question why everyone is still talking about "race." The argument often states that we have to avoid speaking so divisively about the topic if we want to live free of racism. People want everything to "stop being about race" and charge people to "not see color."