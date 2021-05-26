Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Why race still matters: Racism in American agriculture

By Irene Lewis
agdaily.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture is the foundation of life. Agriculture in America is the foundation of the country’s economy. However, its history is tainted with oppression and trauma. I often find it interesting when people question why everyone is still talking about “race.” The argument often states that we have to avoid speaking so divisively about the topic if we want to live free of racism. People want everything to “stop being about race” and charge people to “not see color.”

www.agdaily.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Racism#Black People#American Slavery#Africans#Master#The Ohio State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
Related
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Parrott: Racism in American history

With all due respect to that impressive list of organizations ("Joint statement on legislative efforts to restrict education about racism in American history,” Loudoun Times-Mirror, June 18, 2021), those groups--and even our governor, unfortunately (p. 8)--simply don’t get it. The effort against Critical Race Theory (CRT) doesn’t “restrict” education about racism in America. Instead, it tries to expand the approach to our history to include more relevant—and truthful--facts, rather than an attempt to teach a toxic, anti-historical brew of one-sided, grossly distorted and inflammatory rhetoric that places ALL struggles of Black Americans on the shoulders of our Founders and, sadly, on children in our classrooms.
Societythewashingtoncountyauditor.com

Why Are They Woke? › American Greatness

There are lots of reasons why wokeism spread like wildfire once America lost its collective mind during the pandemic, quarantine, self-induced recession…. There are lots of reasons why wokeism spread like wildfire once America lost its collective mind during the pandemic, quarantine, self-induced recession, and rioting of 2020. Wokeism was...
Agriculturejustmeans.com

Native Americans Investing in Restorative Agriculture and Economics

As White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy espouses, we need to think in systemic terms when tackling our collective challenges — COVID, economic downturn, seeking social justice to heal racism, and climate change — these are all challenges that must be approached together. Our best guides — environmentally, socially, in governance practices and economically — are still our Indigenous brothers and sisters.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

‘Facing atrocities head-on’: Tribal leaders support Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s decision to investigate Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON – Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead the federal agency that for decades oversaw a system of boarding schools that tore Indigenous children away from their families and cultures, announced Tuesday that her department is launching an initiative to investigate and account for the schools’ legacy.
SocietyPhys.org

How American racism is rooted in residential segregation

The disproportionate use of police brutality against people of color in America. Higher COVID-19 death rates of Black and Latinx people in the health care system. Lower percentages of homeownership and loans approved in Black communities. Society often labels these disparities as racism or prejudice against individuals with specific racial identities.
Societyarxiv.org

A Survey of Race, Racism, and Anti-Racism in NLP

Despite inextricable ties between race and language, little work has considered race in NLP research and development. In this work, we survey 79 papers from the ACL anthology that mention race. These papers reveal various types of race-related bias in all stages of NLP model development, highlighting the need for proactive consideration of how NLP systems can uphold racial hierarchies. However, persistent gaps in research on race and NLP remain: race has been siloed as a niche topic and remains ignored in many NLP tasks; most work operationalizes race as a fixed single-dimensional variable with a ground-truth label, which risks reinforcing differences produced by historical racism; and the voices of historically marginalized people are nearly absent in NLP literature. By identifying where and how NLP literature has and has not considered race, especially in comparison to related fields, our work calls for inclusion and racial justice in NLP research practices.
SocietyCincinnati Herald

Why the Black Press Still Matters

If you ask Brenda Andrews why the Black Press still matters after 194 years, the New Journal and Guide publisher will always provide an easy and definitive response. “Even with diverse news stories from various media platforms, the Black Press continues its original role as an advocate for the Black community,” stated Andrews, who also serves as national treasurer of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).
SocietyValley News

Column: The scourges of racism and critical race theory stereotypes

I’m an educator who for decades has prioritized anti-racism, equity and inclusion, and I disagree with many of the points op-ed contributor Miriam Richards makes in her May 16 column, “Social activism is replacing genuine teaching.”. I agree that not preparing the community for changes that impact everyone in a...
Societythecritic.co.uk

Letter from Washington: Why critical race theory matters

According to The New Yorker, it is the subject of an “invented” row. Washington Post reporters say the controversy shows “political promise” for Republicans. A writer in The Atlantic calls it a GOP “obsession” and “fixation”. A CNN contributor describes the backlash as an “unbelievable hysteria”. The issue in question...
Societywirepoints.org

Why Americans Overwhelmingly Reject Critical Race Theory – Wirepoints

Stories across Illinois and most of America now report furious parents standing up against what’s bundled under the term “Critical Race Theory,” or CRT, widely taught in K-12 schools. Those who know what CRT is don’t like it. A new Economist/YouGov poll found opposition beating support by 58% to 38%....
SocietyWorld Economic Forum

Why Juneteenth matters everywhere in the world

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. 19 June commemorates the end of slavery in the US and is now a federal holiday. The day is an opportunity to reflect on ways to combat racism in every country.
EducationFort Worth Weekly

Educator Talks Critical Race Theory and Racism in America

With strong support from conservative state legislators, Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a new law that bans public school teachers from discussing certain aspects of American history and the role slavery plays in contemporary public and private life in our country. We spoke with Altheria Caldera, who holds a doctorate...
Agriculturemasterdoctor.net

China has taken over U.S. agriculture and Americans are too distracted to care

The most expansive foreign heist of America's farming resources is taking place right this moment, and most Americans are too asleep, complacent or distracted to care. The AgWeb Farm Journal published a report the other day outlining how communist China has “breached the inner walls” of American agriculture, where it is now stripping...
EducationIdaho Mountain Express

Race theory promotes racism

American education must always reflect American ideals, which value individualism and embrace the diversity of all people. Our education system is responsible for ensuring the American pledge, which unites all citizens as one indivisible nation in its guardianship of liberty and justice for all. Americanism expressly includes all citizens as equal in their natural rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, regardless of race.
Societymanhattancontrarian.com

Distinguishing Respect From Patronizing Condescension In Matters Of Race

In our current national moment, distinguishing respectful conduct or language toward others from patronizing condescension in matters of race is of great importance. You might think that making this distinction would be easy, but I suggest that in many circumstances it is not easy at all. Recently, many things that...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Overt racism. Nuanced shunning. Being Asian American

Jung Kim still remembers when a group of white boys chased her and her friends around their neighborhood, hurling racial and sexual slurs at them. Kim, who at the time was an incoming high school freshman, said she and her two friends were just walking over to another friend’s house when the boys approached them and began taunting them for being Asian American.
HealthKevinMD.com

How to combat racism in the American medical system

Last month marks one year since the killing of George Floyd, and over that often-tumultuous timespan of public outrage, nationwide street demonstrations, and protest, Americans have been forced to take a critical and introspective look at ourselves as a nation of a diverse citizenry. In the last year, we have...
KidsDuluth News Tribune

Mayo Clinic podcast: Why discussing racism with children matters

Children are always watching and learning behaviors from those around them, and parents are usually a child's first role model. But when it comes to discussing racism with children, parents and caregivers may wonder how to begin the conversation about race and bias, and what is age-appropriate to discuss with their children.