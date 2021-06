On May 20, 2021, New West Symphony will continue its 2020-21 season, dedicated to global sounds and local cultures, with “A Tour of Mexico.”. Presented in partnership with the Museum of Ventura County, the festival will run until May 23, culminating in a symphony concert presentation featuring virtuoso guitarist Jiji Kim and harpist Maria Casale, in a program of works by Arturo Marquez, Fernando Arroyo Lascurain, Silvestre Revueltas, Manuel Ponce, Gabriela Ortiz, Jose Enrique Gonzalez-Medina, and the traditional Mexican folk song “El Son de la Negra.”