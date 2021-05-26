Anger in Tokyo over the Summer Olympics is just the latest example of how unpopular hosting the games has become

Think back to January: Daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. had just hit a new high, people were still discouraged from socializing, and many businesses were either closed or under restrictions. At this point, less than 10 percent of the country’s population had been vaccinated, news reports showed new variants of the virus emerging around the world, and there were strict requirements for foreign travel. But imagine the White House saying then that it planned to allow 80,000 people from more than 200 different countries to come into the United States within two months of January, because it had agreed to host a major sporting event.