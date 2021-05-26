Cancel
College Sports

Skyler Messinger and Tavian Josenberger highlight Jayhawks’ All-Big 12 baseball selections

By Nick Sola
University Daily Kansan
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big 12 Baseball Committee announced its postseason All-Conference teams, with two Jayhawks qualifying Monday. Redshirt junior Skyler Messinger was named to the All-Big 12 second team, and was the sole Jayhawk named to an All-Big 12 team. Freshman Tavian Josenberger highlighted the Big 12 All-Freshman team, and was also an honorable mention honoree alongside teammates including freshman Maui Ahuna, redshirt sophomore Dylan Ditzenberger, and redshirt junior Jonah Ulane.

www.kansan.com
