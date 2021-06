No matter how quick our home internet and mobile data speeds get, the internet service we pay for on our flights never seems to improve. That might not be the case for much longer, as The Verge reports that Elon Musk’s space transportation company SpaceX is currently in talks with “several” airlines to provide its Starlink satellite internet network on planes. According to The Verge, Jonathan Hofeller, Vice President of Starlink Commercial Sales at SpaceX, told attendees at the Connected Aviation Intelligence conference this week that the company already has an aviation product in the works, and plans to bring it...