Arizona State Retirement System Sells 216 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

