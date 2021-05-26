St. Joseph man hurt in Nodaway County accident

(Parnell) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Pebble Road about 2 miles north of Parnell. Authorities say a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 29-year-old Jericho Garcia of St. Joseph was northbound on Pebble Road when it traveled off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on a fence with its tires facing southeast.