Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blackrock directors, executive pay pass at annual general meeting

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – BlackRock said all of its 16 director nominees were elected with a majority of shareholder votes cast at its annual meeting on Wednesday. The world’s largest asset manager, with nearly $9 trillion under management, also said that executive pay was backed by 93% of shareholder votes. A shareholder proposal to convert the company into a public benefit corporation was rejected, receiving only 2.3% of the vote.

kelofm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annual General Meeting#Executive Pay#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~. VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. A total of 50,442,941 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 35.4% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of the voting are set forth below:
Businessteletrader.com

PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene reports on Annual General Meeting 2021

Planegg/Martinsried (pta026/24.06.2021/13:30) - Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies, announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Management Board and the Supervisory Board:. Business news for the stock market.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Group Eleven Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 22, 2021. Annual...
Businesstheclarion.ca

DST Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of Officers

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire – June 23, 2021 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. (“DST” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:DST) (OTC:DNDDF) is pleased to announce that the four nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 18, 2021 (the “Record Date”), were elected to the Corporation’s Board of Directors during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) that was broadcasted virtually by ZOOM on June 22, 2021. These directors are Messrs. Mario Jacob, Hubert Marleau, Robert Sellars and David Lemieux. A total of 50,105,953 Subordinated Voting Shares and 2,500,000 Multiple-Voting Shares were voted by proxies, representing 87.67% of the shares issued and outstanding at the Record Date.
MarketsCision

Annual General Meeting held in OssDsign AB

Today, the annual general meeting of 2021 was held in OssDsign AB (publ). Below is a summary of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting (all in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice to attend the meeting kept available at the company’s website www.ossdsign.com). The annual general...
Financial ReportsCision

Communication from the Annual General Meeting of Frill Holding AB

At the Annual General Meeting of Frill Holding AB (publ) (the “Company”) on 22 June 2021, which was carried out solely by postal vote with the support of temporary statutory rules due to the coronavirus, the following decisions were made. All decisions were in accordance with the submitted proposals, which are described in detail in the AGM documents available on the company's website, www.frillholding.com.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Annual General Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pratteln, Switzerland, JuneÂ 22, 2021 "“ Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today at the Company's domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 8,578,380 shares equaling 27.4% of the Company's share capital were represented.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
BusinessCision

Bulletin from Artificial Solutions 2021 annual general meeting

Artificial Solutions International AB (the “Company”) has today on 18 June 2021 held its annual general meeting (“AGM”). The AGM resolved on, inter alia, establishment of one incentive program to management and other key employees, not to adopt the main shareholders’ proposal on incentive program to directors, change in the board of directors and an issuance authorization for the board of directors.
Financial Reportsmemphissun.com

Angle PLC Announces Annual General Meeting update

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, confirms that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held as a closed meeting at 2:00 pm on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at ANGLE plc, 10 Nugent Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, GU2 7AF in line with the arrangements set out in its AGM notice dated 4 June 2021 (AGM Notice). The AGM will be convened with the minimum necessary quorum of two Shareholders with the Chief Executive and Finance Director attending in person and the remaining Board members attending remotely.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BOQI International Medical Inc. Announces Results Of 2021 Annual General Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) - Get Report ("BIMI" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced the results of the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") held on June 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time), at Yuzhou Hotel, 168 Yuzhou Road, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China.
Businessteletrader.com

PTA-HV: POLYTEC HOLDING AG: Inivitation to the 21st Ordinary Annual General Meeting

Hörsching (pta019/15.06.2021/13:30) - . POLYTEC Holding AG, with Headquarters in A-4063 Hörsching, Polytec-Strasse 1, Austria, FN 197646 g, LEI 529900OVSOBJNXZACW81, ISIN AT0000A00XX9. Shareholders' meeting according to article 107 section 3 AktG. Hörsching (pta019/15.06.2021/13:30) - . POLYTEC Holding AG, with Headquarters in A-4063 Hörsching, Polytec-Strasse 1, Austria, FN 197646 g, LEI...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Spectra7 Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement and Plans to Host Virtual Annual General Shareholders Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Alexco Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announces the results of matters voted upon at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. A total of 70,374,901 votes were cast, representing 49.4% of the issued...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Village Farms International Announces Election of Directors and Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Village Farms International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Village Farms") (TSX: VFF) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). A total of 49,330,959 common shares of the Company, representing 60.76% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.
United Nationsunwomen.org

Opening statement by Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, at the UN Women Executive Board, Annual Session 2021

Good morning, distinguished Delegates, guests and colleagues. Welcome to the Annual Session of the UN Women Executive Board 2021. I begin with thanks to the President of the Executive Board, Mr Alie Kabba. I have appreciated your support throughout this year, and your unwavering commitment to the organization and I also would like to thank the Members of the Bureau for their support. I know we can count on you to safeguard the agenda as champions, advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls wherever you are, now and in the future. I also thank the Executive Board overall for all the work you do and the interactions that we have had with this Executive Board in the last eight years.