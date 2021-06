Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $112,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.