Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Narragansett, RI

RIP Daniel Leo “Danny” Byron

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSSAF_0aBwVusT00

Daniel Leo “Danny” Byron, 67 of Narragansett, RI passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Barrington home of his daughter Kay (Byron) Campagnone.

Dan was born January 30, 1954 in Newport, RI to Katharine and Joseph Byron. Dan went to Rogers High School and graduated in 1972. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Providence College and worked at the college for 40 years in Information Technology retiring in 2019 after 40 years. His coworkers remember him fondly for his storytelling and humor. Student workers at the college regard him as a father figure. Dan had a passion for the sport of golf and spent every moment he could on the course. He was also a season ticket holder for the Friars Men’s Basketball season and loved going to games with friends and family.

Dan is survived by his adoring daughter Kay (Byron) Campagnone, son-in-law Matt Campagnone, grandchildren Jackson and Natalie, sisters Katharine Kahr, MaryBeth Barry and Janie Byron. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Frank Kahr and William Barry, sister-in-law Donna Byron, niece Bridget Piggott, and nephews Michael Barry, Timothy Barry, Byron Kahr, and Tony Kahr. Dan is preceded in death by his parents Katharine and Joseph Byron, and his brother Robert Byron.

Dan’s family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during his final days. He was a truly memorable man, and his memory will live on in all his friends and family who loved him so much.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, May 27 at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 240 Eaton Street, Providence at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Daniel L. Byron may be made to Glioblastoma Research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02884 or by visiting www.danafarber.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
786
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barrington, RI
Providence, RI
Basketball
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Obituaries
City
Narragansett, RI
Providence, RI
Obituaries
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence College#Golf#Rip Daniel Leo#Rogers High School#Information Technology#Christian#Glioblastoma Research#Brookline Place West#Sister In Law Donna Byron#Nephews Michael Barry#Niece Bridget Piggott#Sisters Katharine Kahr#Daughter#Eaton Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Middletown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Ernest A. VanDeusen

Ernest A. VanDeusen, age 68 of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2021. Ernie was born in Newport, Rhode Island to his late parents Ernest D. and Mary Rose (Silvia) VanDeusen on May 21, 1953. Ernie spent his adult life raising awareness and advocating for individuals with developmental...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Salve Named A Top 10 College For Surfers In America

Not that it’s any big secret but Newport, RI has the best big waves on the East Coast. During Hurricane Season you’d be hard pressed to find better breaks than Ruggles and Tuckerman’s. College Magazine released their list of the Top 10 surfing colleges in the nation and Salve clocked...
Little Compton, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Maximus H. Julian

Maximus H. Julian, 22, of Little Compton Rhode Island, tragically passed away from a random act of violence on June 1st, 2021, surrounded by his family. Maximus was born in Little Compton, Rhode Island to his parents Diago and Nicole Julian. Maximus was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, and...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
Newport Buzz

Videos highlight NUWC Division Newport, New Bedford Whaling Museum partnership

Walk into the New Bedford Whaling Museum in Massachusetts and you see a shining example of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport legacy and talent. Its marine mammal research and undersea bioacoustics devices remain on display for the public after a year of pandemic closures and uncertainty, and continue to highlight the Navy’s critical role in the undersea domain.
Middletown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP William Neill Coffey

William Neill Coffey, age 43, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 31, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born in Newport, RI on June 21, 1977, he was the only son of Neill Freeman and Diane Carmody Coffey. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1996, Billy proudly worked...
Visual ArtPosted by
Newport Buzz

New exhibition of Rhode Island artists opens at T.F. Green Airport

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced a new art exhibition on display at TF Green Airport’s GREEN SPACE Gallery, a partnership between RISCA and the RI Airport Corporation (RIAC). The gallery now features works by Rhode Island artists Pascale Lord, Barrington, Sarina Mitchel, Providence, and Jill Stauffer, Wakefield, and will be on display through Sept. 19.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP John Peter Sawicki

A man about town, bon vivant, artist and interior designer, gourmet cook and friend to many Newporters, John Peter Sawicki passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after a long battle with leukemia. Born in Bronx, NY and raised in Whitestone, NY, he was a graduate of Parson School of Design where he majored in Fashion Design. John’s life was fully lived and influenced by living in New York, Paris and his chosen, Newport. Always gracious and kind, a gentle soul, he was always ready for fun and adventure. John possessed a cheerful wit and elegant flair which graced many jazz performances at Greenvale Vineyards and Newport Charity fund-raising events. He is known for wearing only white shirts, his beautiful white hair, and his elaborate Halloween costumes, which included Captain Morgan and the Devil himself.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Mary Anita DeWitt

Mary Anita DeWitt, fondly called Anita, passed away at home on May 26, 2021 with the aroma of lavender, soft music and her loving family surrounding her on her ultimate journey. A lifelong resident of Newport, RI; Anita was born on March 26, 1936 to Mary (Antone-Weston) Brookins and Ernest...
Warwick, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. The Assembly approved and the governor signed into law legislation (2021-H 5224A, 2021-H 0097A) sponsored by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) to eliminate the expiration date on the Rhode Island Promise program, which provides up to two years of free tuition for eligible Rhode Islanders at Community College of Rhode Island. The program is now permanent.
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Monday’s Obituaries and Tributes

Please see today's obituaries and tributes on GoLocalProv. These are updated throughout the day. Monday's - Read them all here. Ronald Roy "Rocky" Santomassimo, of Providence, Passes at 72. Marine Veteran, David Alan Scoco, Passes Away at 63. Louise J. (Everett) Fanion, of Lincoln, Passes at 77. Lori Ann King,...
North Attleborough, MASun Chronicle

Peter Gay: Bring on the speed cameras

It’s been said that walking is one of the best ways to get healthy and I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t do it enough. It doesn’t mean I’m not trying, especially at work. I now make the short walk from North TV to the North Attleboro Post...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Veterans Voice: Federal Hill gal remembers her Rosie the Riveter days

Velia “Val” Costantino, 96, grew up on Bond Street, just off Atwells Avenue. It was a time when the streets of Federal Hill were bustling with pushcarts, food vendors and trolleys. Italian was the common language heard on the street and families could be seen walking together to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Sundays. Family, food, religion and hard work were the common threads of the immigrants who called the place home.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

THE PROVIDENCE FRINGE FESTIVAL

The Wilbury Theatre Group has announced that this year’s FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® will be extended to two weeks: July 18 – 31, 2021. Founded in 2014 by The Wilbury Theatre Group and presented since 2017 by The Wilbury Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FRINGEPVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.
Narragansett, RIeastgreenwichnews.com

EG Calendar: Narragansett Race Track; School Committee & Yard Sales

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association has organized a community yard sale and market to be held next weekend, Saturday May 22 (see listing below). We are looking for volunteers to help in the market that will be held at Academy Field. Volunteers will help direct traffic, answer questions, pass out postcards, and clean up after the event. There are three shift options or they can do any combination (6-9am, 9am-12pm, 12-2pm). They can email [email protected] to sign up. We will provide letters acknowledging the community service. Any monies our group raises will be used for picnic benches at Academy Field.
Pawtucket, RImotifri.com

Back in Business: Rhode Island theaters plan their in-person return

As we wrap up our (hopefully) last pandemic season, where theaters were making the best of digital resources and innovative engagement, we’re seeing more signs of in-person performing arts everyday. This week featured Window Dressing: A Night of Live Entertainment in Wickford presented by the West Bay Community Theater, and...
Providence, RIBoston Globe

It’s going to be a rough week for Providence schools

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here. Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to need multiple visits to Mr. Lemon this week. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.