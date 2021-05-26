RIP Daniel Leo “Danny” Byron

Daniel Leo “Danny” Byron, 67 of Narragansett, RI passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Barrington home of his daughter Kay (Byron) Campagnone.

Dan was born January 30, 1954 in Newport, RI to Katharine and Joseph Byron. Dan went to Rogers High School and graduated in 1972. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Providence College and worked at the college for 40 years in Information Technology retiring in 2019 after 40 years. His coworkers remember him fondly for his storytelling and humor. Student workers at the college regard him as a father figure. Dan had a passion for the sport of golf and spent every moment he could on the course. He was also a season ticket holder for the Friars Men’s Basketball season and loved going to games with friends and family.

Dan is survived by his adoring daughter Kay (Byron) Campagnone, son-in-law Matt Campagnone, grandchildren Jackson and Natalie, sisters Katharine Kahr, MaryBeth Barry and Janie Byron. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Frank Kahr and William Barry, sister-in-law Donna Byron, niece Bridget Piggott, and nephews Michael Barry, Timothy Barry, Byron Kahr, and Tony Kahr. Dan is preceded in death by his parents Katharine and Joseph Byron, and his brother Robert Byron.

Dan’s family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during his final days. He was a truly memorable man, and his memory will live on in all his friends and family who loved him so much.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, May 27 at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 240 Eaton Street, Providence at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Daniel L. Byron may be made to Glioblastoma Research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02884 or by visiting www.danafarber.org.

