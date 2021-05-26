Cancel
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
 17 days ago

DRETF opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. DRETF has been the subject of...

Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,407 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 233,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,549. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a PE ratio of -92.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Drops By 91.8%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

EXFO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.
-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.29.
ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

TSE:ECN opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.31. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39.
Melcor Developments Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:MRD)

Shares of TSE MRD opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$5.77 and a one year high of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$450.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.25.
Analysts Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $84.67

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.
AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year. Several...
Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.
Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.80 million to $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
Enerflex’s (EFX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Firstegy

A number of other analysts have also commented on EFX. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.71.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.
Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Extended Stay America has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extended Stay America has a dividend payout ratio of 972.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.