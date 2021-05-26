Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.29.