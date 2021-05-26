Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

A number of other analysts have also commented on EFX. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.71.