Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon To Buy MGM

By News Desk
Southern Minnesota News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) – Amazon is going Hollywood. The online shopping giant is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after buying grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017. The deal is the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+. AT&T and Discovery announced last week that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

www.southernminnesotanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Cnn#Mgm#Ap#Mgm#Whole Foods#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessInvestopedia

How Discovery Makes Money

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) is a global media company that provides content through a variety of different distribution platforms, including pay-TV, broadcast television, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriptions. Its content spans a wide range of genres, such as natural history, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, and more. Some of Discovery's prominent television brands include Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and Science. The company primarily generates revenue through the sale of advertising, distribution fees, and subscription services.
TV ShowsTimes Union

Whip Media and the EGA Partner to Introduce Global Streaming Viewership Report

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, and The Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) today announced a partnership facilitating the first effort to provide a new data report for the entertainment industry with cross-platform insights on global streaming across multiple countries.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reuters

FTC to review Amazon deal for MGM, source says

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon.com (AMZN.O), will review the company's planned purchase of MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon said in May that it would buy the U.S. movie studio, home to the James Bond...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Face 'Tightening Regulation' from U.K. Lawmakers

UPDATED: The U.K. government will “consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) revealed on Wednesday. The government consultation will explore VOD services being subject to similar rules as traditional linear broadcasters such as...
Businesstrekmovie.com

Report: Comcast Considering Merger With ViacomCBS To Create Mega-Streamer

Following speculation by industry analysts, a new report indicates that media giant Comcast is considering making a bid for ViacomCBS to shore up its streaming strategy. While at the same time, ViacomCBS is making some internal moves to prioritize streaming at Paramount+, home of the Star Trek Universe on TV.
Businessnewsbrig.com

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners Inks A Deal With Netflix

(RTTNews) - Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has inked a deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX). The deal between Amblin Partners and Netflix will cover multiple new feature films per year. Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors in history of Hollywood. He has won the Best Director...
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
BusinessDeadline

AT&T, WarnerMedia Sell Playdemic Mobile Game Studio To Electronic Arts For $1.4 Billion

AT&T and WarnerMedia are selling Playdemic, the mobile games studio behind Golf Clash, to Electronic Arts for $1.4 billion in cash. It’s the latest in a stream of deals to come from the AT&T and Warner fold — culminating in last’s month’s news that the giant telco is divesting all of WarnerMedia after just three years. The film and TV powerhouse will merge with Discovery in a $43-billion deal to create a separate standalone media and entertainment company. That deal is expected to close sometime mid-next year.
Businessthestreamable.com

Disney+, Netflix, Other Streaming Companies May Face Tighter Local Regulations Overseas

As the domestic market reaches a point of saturation with regard to new streaming audiences, big players like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have been looking internationally for greener pastures and potentially untapped viewership. Their efforts have not been fruitless, as streaming services have been experiencing tremendous worldwide growth.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
Businessallears.net

NEWS: Steven Spielberg’s Production Company Signs Deal With Netflix

As the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ continue to rise, we have seen more and more big names and film-level productions head to the at-home services. And today, a major production deal was announced for the biggest streaming service out there right now. According to CNN Business,...
ShoppingBusiness Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is Here

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc.'s two-day Prime Day event is happening now with more than 2 million deals on offer. The e-commerce giant's biggest shopping extravaganza of the year started June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs for 48 hours, through June 22. Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest...