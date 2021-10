Although Florida has reported lower COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks, the state’s death rate is still among the highest in the nation. An analysis from the New York Times finds that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Florida per 100,000 is the third highest in the country over the past seven days. And the state’s daily death average of 239.7 is higher than any other state.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO