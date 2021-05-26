Policy Research Working Paper series publication roundup for the weeks of May 10 and 17
This blog is a biweekly feature highlighting recent working papers from around the World Bank Group that were published in the World Bank's Policy Research Working Paper Series. This entry introduces eight papers published during the weeks of May 10 and 17 on various topics, the impact of COVID-19 on migrants in the Gambia, the benefits of adopting contactless payments during the pandemic, extreme weather events in Africa and mechanisms for coping with them, among others. Here are the highlights of select findings.