SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads $775 million investment in Perch

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 has led a $775 million investment in Perch, a technology firm that buys and operates third-party brands that sell their products on Amazon.com Inc. The Series A funding will make Perch a so-called “unicorn” – implying a valuation of $1 billion or...

kelofm.com
