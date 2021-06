No sooner did 45Trump get booted out than a more local lightweight tyrant pops up in the likeness of Governor Ron DeSantis. This fledgling darling of Florida’s GOP thinks himself far more than he is with various Imperial decrees meant to establish him as a bloomer in a field of amateurs who would be king. I’ve got news for Mr. DeSantis: The cruise industry and private social media companies do not have to bow to your will. You do not control them. May the lawsuits roll.