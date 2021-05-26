Blackrock directors, executive pay pass at annual general meeting

VAUGHAN, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: MAV) was held today via live video webcast online at: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1149. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2021 (the "Circular"), which can be found on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.