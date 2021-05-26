Cancel
Astronomy

Earth's shadow creeps across moon during super blood moon

News 8 KFMB
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand — Earth's shadow crept across the moon on Wednesday night as people in New Zealand and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon. As the eclipse deepened, it appeared as though half the moon had vanished. The other half looked...

Astronomywmcactionnews5.com

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week. The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says. The June moniker comes from...
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

What Can Anyone See That In the Night Sky In The Week that? Mars, Saturn, And A ‘Super Summer Strawberry Moon’ Sparkle In The Twilight

That each Monday, I highlight the celestial peaks for the coming week during the northern hemisphere (mid-northern latitudes), but make sure to check out my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses, and more. This is all about the “Super Strawberries Moon” this week. It’s the first, biggest, and brightest thunderstorm of the summer, and it’s also the lowest-hanging, so it would have an enormous influence. On Thursday, before it rises in the east. Take a few nights before that to look for bright Venus in the west after sunset, and also some Mars as it crosses through the Beehive Cluster; it will be directly in front of the starry sight on Wednesday, but if it’s clear, get clients eyes on any night either side if it’s clear—stargazers must take their chances.
Astronomynewpaper24.com

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years – NEWPAPER24

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years. A uncommon celestial alignment on Wednesday will give Hongkongers front-row seats to a phenomenon often called a “tremendous blood moon” when Asia experiences its first seen whole lunar eclipse in nearly three years.The eclipse will begin at 6.56pm, peak at 7.18pm and finish at 9.49pm.“It’s undoubtedly value taking a break day to catch this lunar eclipse,” mentioned Dickson Fu Wai-ho, president of the Sky Observers Affiliation of Hong Kong. “It begins fairly early, so folks may not have the ability to see it in time if…
Astronomydownbeach.com

Moon takes a bite out of the Sun during partial eclipse

If you were able to catch the sunrise Thursday, June 10, you were in for a rare treat. You would have noticed a large chunk was taken out of the sun as it climbed out of the ocean and towards the sky. The sun looked more like the crescent moon than our familiar orange ball at sunrise. That’s because the sun was in a partial eclipse as it rose from the sea.
Astronomycaposts.com

Solar eclipse from space! See satellite view of moon casting its shadow on Earth (video)

The first of two solar eclipses to occur in 2021 will take place on June 10. Weather permitting, the “ring of fire” eclipse will provide a dramatic show for skywatchers in the northeastern U.S. as well as those in parts of Canada, Greenland, Europe and Asia. The Wall Street JournalSolar Eclipse 2021: What Time Is the June ‘Ring of Fire’ and How to Watch 08:52 06/10/2021.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Gohmert asks if changing orbits of Earth, moon can combat climate change

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, is making national headlines after he asked a U.S. Forest Service representative if it’s possible to change the orbit of the moon and Earth to combat climate change. According to an article in The Hill, Gohmert asked the question to Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief...
Astronomyalbuquerqueexpress.com

NASA's Juno spacecraft sends back photos of Jupiter's moon

For the first time in 20 years, a NASA spacecraft has traveled close enough to one of Jupiter's moons to send back images. The spacecraft, named Juno, flew past the icy Ganymede moon on Monday, coming within 645 miles of its surface. NASA has released Juno's first pictures, showing Ganymede's...
Astronomycentauri-dreams.org

Liquid Water on a Free Floating Planet’s Moon?

As we learn more about how planetary systems form, it’s becoming accepted that a large number of planets are being ejected from young systems because of their interactions with more massive worlds. I always referred to these as ‘rogue planets’ in previous articles on the subject, but a new paper from Patricio Javier Ávila (University of Concepción, Chile) and colleagues makes it clear that the term Free Floating Planet (FFP) is now widespread. A new acronym for us to master!
Astronomylifeinbrunswickcounty.com

Voyage to the Moon

An exciting new adventure game at Ingram Planetarium offers an escape room experience like no other!. Ingram Planetarium has a new interactive, game-based program that lets players voyage to the moon and complete fun and interactive missions to save their lunar outpost. Perfect for adventurers age 8 and older, it is a great way for children and adults to explore what it might be like for future lunar explorers on the moon’s surface.
AstronomyOnlyInYourState

Don’t Miss The Last Super Moon Of 2021 – A Full Strawberry Moon Will Appear Over Your State This Month

Space fans, get ready! The last super moon of the year is going to be making an appearance in just a few weeks. On June 24, 2021, we’ll see our last super moon of the year, a strawberry moon. The moon has fascinated humanity for years, and it’s easy to see why. It’s incredible that something so far away affects the tides and even the migration and reproduction cycles of birds. This particular celestial event will be visible across the United States and you won’t want to miss it – so mark your calendar!
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert asks a National Forest Service official if she can alter the Earth's and moon's orbits to address climate change

GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert asked a National Forest Service official whether she could alter the orbit of the Earth and moon to address climate change. While the Earth's natural orbital shifts dictate climate shifts over tens of thousands of years, these changes do not contribute to global warming, according to NASA.
Aerospace & Defensetuipster.com

This week at NASA...🚀 Stacking the Moon rocket for the #Artemis I mission🌑 Our Juno spacecraft makes a close flyby of Jupiter's moon Ganymede🌞 A partial eclipse of the Sun is visible across the northern hemisphereWatch:

Making Progress on Our Artemis Moon Rocket on This Week @NASA – June 11, 2021. Making progress on our Artemis Moon rocket, images from a close encounter with a Jovian moon, and a ring of fire for our Moon … a few of the stories to tell ... Please enable...
Lifestyletemptalia.com

Terra Moons Venus, Centauri, Hyperion, Blood Moon Extreme Multichrome Shadows Reviews & Swatches

Terra Moons Venus Extreme Multichrome Shadow ($17.00 for 0.05 oz.) has a lighter, gray base paired with multichrome shimmer that shifted between pink, copper, gold, and chartreuse paired with a sparkling finish. The texture was more loosely-pressed with this shade, and with the finish being a little more sparkly, there was light fallout during the initial application if I applied it using a dry brush.
Economycryptoglobe.com

Don’t Go to the Moon When There Are Opportunities on Earth

The “oldest profession in the world” isn’t what you think it is – it’s actually farming. That unsexy, overlooked, all-too-necessary process of planting, nurturing, and harvesting is an apt description for one of the most grounded tokens you have seen in a while: Crystal Elephant Farm, a.k.a. CEFA. There’s a...
AstronomyPost-Bulletin

Long days and long moon shadows

This is our last full weekend of spring, almost. That’s because summer officially begins at 10:32 on Sunday evening, the moment of the summer solstice. Even though we won’t see it, the sun will reach its most northern position in our celestial dome in its very slow annual eastward migration among the stars.
Astronomyasc-csa.gc.ca

Indigenous Moon

Every culture on the face of the Earth sees the Moon in a very unique way and each has stories about the Moon and its various faces, that it shows us throughout the month. Throughout the Americas, the Moon and the Sun were very central to the people's lives. Both the Moon and the Sun held prominent places in the lives, beliefs, ceremonies and understandings of the people.