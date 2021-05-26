Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parks, LA

Whitney John Savoy

By Editorial
Teche News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParks – Whitney John Savoy, 88, passed away in the evening of April 7, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Whitney was born August 9, 1931, in Parks, La. to Iphis and Annaisse LeBlanc Savoy. After graduating from Breaux Bridge High School, Whitney joined the Air Force and served from 1951-1955. While there he worked on aircraft such as the B-29, KC97 and B-47. From 1956-1992, he worked at Paul Fournet Air Service, going from A&P mechanic to chief inspector service manager.

www.techetoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Parks, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Taylor
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaux Bridge High School#The Air Force#B 29#Paul Fournet Air Service#Aviation Technology#The Confederate Air Force#Rhodes#La#Rev Ed Degeyter#Master Mechanic#Singing#A P Mechanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
UEFAABC News

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen awake, stable after collapsing during Euro 2020 match

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen was reported in stable condition after collapsing on field during a Euro 2020 match Saturday, officials said. Eriksen, 29, a midfielder for Denmark's national team, had a medical emergency about 40 minutes into a match against Finland. His teammates surrounded him on the pitch while CPR was performed during a live broadcast.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
The Hill

Off-duty flight attendant forces Delta flight to divert

An off-duty flight attendant forced a Delta Air Lines flight headed to Atlanta from Los Angeles to divert in Oklahoma after he attempted to access the plane’s intercom system. Oklahoma City Police told CNN that the man was subdued after assaulting two fight attendants, and threatened to “take the plane...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CNN

YouTube suspends Sen. Ron Johnson's account for posting video about dubious Covid-19 treatments

Washington, DC (CNN) — YouTube suspended GOP Sen. Ron Johnson's account on Friday after he posted comments regarding dubious treatments for Covid-19. "We removed the video in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don't allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.
LifestylePosted by
CBS News

TSA screens over 2 million travelers in a single day for first time since March 2020

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2 million air travelers on Friday — the most since March 2020, the travel administration announced on Saturday. "The growing number of travelers demonstrates this country's resilience and the high level of confidence in COVID-19 counter measures, to include ready access to vaccines," TSA Acting Administrator Darby LaJoye said in a statement. "TSA stands ready to provide a safe and secure screening process as part of the overall travel experience."
Mental HealthPosted by
CBS News

ER visits for suspected suicide attempts among teen girls rose during pandemic, CDC study says

There was a significant uptick in emergency room visits among teen girls for suspected suicide attempts during the pandemic, according to a study published Friday by the CDC. The study, which relied on data from a survey of emergency departments in 49 states, found that after the first few months of the pandemic, the number of emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts began to rise among teens aged 12 to 17, driven primarily by girls in that age range.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden to hold solo press conference following Putin summit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference following his summit in Switzerland with Russian President Vladimir Putin, avoiding what foreign policy experts warned could be a high-risk moment had he chosen to stand side-by-side with Putin while briefing the press. “We expect this meeting to be...