Whitney John Savoy
Parks – Whitney John Savoy, 88, passed away in the evening of April 7, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Whitney was born August 9, 1931, in Parks, La. to Iphis and Annaisse LeBlanc Savoy. After graduating from Breaux Bridge High School, Whitney joined the Air Force and served from 1951-1955. While there he worked on aircraft such as the B-29, KC97 and B-47. From 1956-1992, he worked at Paul Fournet Air Service, going from A&P mechanic to chief inspector service manager.www.techetoday.com