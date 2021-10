Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering asking the Legislature to allow employees to sue bosses who require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to remove the state’s litigation shield from businesses that require them of workers and customers. “If a business forces somebody to do this then that employee, if there’s anything that happens negative […] The post DeSantis may strip lawsuit protection from businesses requiring COVID vaccinations appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO