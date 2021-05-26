Join New West Symphony for A Tour of Mexico
New West Symphony’s Global Sounds. Local Cultures. season continues this week with A Tour of Mexico – a week long exploration into the artistry, music, and culture of Mexico. The A Tour of Mexico festival culminates this Sunday with our feature concert presentation, spotlighting virtuosic guitarist Jiji Kim and harpist Maria Casale as well as works by Arturo Marquez, Fernando Arroyo García Lascurain, Silvestre Revueltas, Manuel Ponce, Gabriela Ortiz, and José Enrique González-Medina.www.citizensjournal.us