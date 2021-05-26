Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

Join New West Symphony for A Tour of Mexico

By Carol Miller
citizensjournal.us
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew West Symphony’s Global Sounds. Local Cultures. season continues this week with A Tour of Mexico – a week long exploration into the artistry, music, and culture of Mexico. The A Tour of Mexico festival culminates this Sunday with our feature concert presentation, spotlighting virtuosic guitarist Jiji Kim and harpist Maria Casale as well as works by Arturo Marquez, Fernando Arroyo García Lascurain, Silvestre Revueltas, Manuel Ponce, Gabriela Ortiz, and José Enrique González-Medina.

www.citizensjournal.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Ventura County, CA
Entertainment
County
Ventura County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Culture Of Mexico#Museum#Orchestra#New Music#New West Symphony#El Juego De Los Dioses#Mexico Premieres Sunday#Conductor Arturo Marquez#Concerto#Harpist Maria Casale#Pacific#Feature#Thousand Oaks Ca#Primas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Harris, IAPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain: Harris 'sounded like a moron' discussing immigration

Meghan McCain , co-host of “The View,” slammed Vice President Harris over remarks she made during her visit to Guatemala and Mexico this week, arguing Harris “sounded like a moron” when responding to questions on why she hasn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet. McCain’s commentary came during Friday’s talk show,...