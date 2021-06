Of all the lackluster Pac-12 football programs out there, one certainly stands out as the best. But which one?. There is no need for sugarcoating it: the Pac-12 has no feet in the door when it comes to snatching a playoff spot this upcoming season. However, one of their powers has clearly stood out over all of its counterparts, so much so that even a blind man could see it. If one Pacific team possessed any probability of making the bracket, it would be Oregon football.