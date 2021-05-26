Zambian president bans campaign rallies to stem COVID-19 spread

TOKYO — Fast Retailing said Thursday it would celebrate World Refugee Day on June 20 by donating an additional 2 million units of its Airism masks — the company donated 1 million masks earlier this year — to help combat the spread of COVID-19 among the world’s most vulnerable peoples. It will also donate $100,000 to UNHCR. The organization will use the funds to respond to the coronavirus pandemic with essential support and services, including assistance to child refugees deprived of educational opportunities due to COVID-19. The latest masks donated by Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. will be distributed to displaced persons in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Myanmar and Pakistan. The company’s previous donation went to countries in South America and the Middle East. The monetary donation will help children commute to school, aid in the construction and repair of school buildings and sanitary facilities, and enable the purchase of textbooks and other educational supplies.