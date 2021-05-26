Mercy High School graduates nearly 100 'beacons of hope' in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Nearly 100 students, “beacons of hope,” graduated from Mercy High School Sunday afternoon in socially distanced ceremony. “Today, I encourage each of us to continue making the world a better place,” class of 2021 valedictorian Kaila Lujambio, of Wallingford, told her fellow students during her commencement address, according to a news release. “Be inspiring, be compassionate, be the best you can be. St. Thomas Aquinas taught us that ‘hope grows when it is shared, it blooms when it is given away.’