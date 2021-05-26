Cancel
Study of police language aims to find patterns that lead to tragic outcomes

By Pennsylvania State University
Phys.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdverse encounters between police officers and young men from underrepresented backgrounds garner significant national attention around topics of social justice and have been called a matter of public health by several organizations. Now, with a new, four-year, $2.75 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, an interdisciplinary team of researchers aims to examine transcripts of police radio communications to observe what happens during these encounters and study any patterns of interaction that may lead to unfortunate or tragic outcomes.

