Leadership on Carbon Pricing in 2020-21

This year's Carbon Pricing Leadership Report comes as much of the world continues to grapple with the global COVID-19 crisis that has ravaged communities , overwhelmed health care systems, closed borders, and brought economies to a near halt over the past year. As future generations look back at this time, they will see this pandemic as one of humanity's greatest tragedies, but they will also see our resilience. Through collaboration and collective action, we now need to focus on building back better and set a path toward green, resilient and inclusive development in the long term.