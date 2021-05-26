Generational conflict and the war between generations
Throughout decades of controversy and a growing difference in values, a perpetual generational conflict seems to be making the war between generations worse by the year. Although this arbitrary system of categorizing groups based on age difference has helped build a sort of societal framework, it has also, in the end, increased social division. As if the distinctly different opinions and beliefs commonly associated with Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X and Baby Boomers weren’t already at their peak, the financial insecurity and crash of the economy brought on by the coronavirus has produced even greater tensions between them.themilsource.com