Generational conflict and the war between generations

Growing up, I didn’t have devices. There were no smart phones or watches and home computers were an extreme luxury. Our timer was the street lights and you went to your friend’s house to see what they were up to. I am reminiscing about the old days, or the simpler times, but I also appreciate the advantages of technology. We got our first PC when I was in high school. My junior year. All it had was Word, Excel, and the game of Solitaire. I was 25 when I purchased my first flip phone. I was moving from Pennsylvania to Colorado and my mom thought it would be a good idea to have one in case something happened on the road.