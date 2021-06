Long ago and far away, in fact fifty-six years ago last month in the former Republic of South Vietnam, a group of American paratroopers arrived and began combat operations against an enemy force that was known as Viet Cong. The 173rd Airborne Brigade moved lock, stock and helicopters into Vietnam. I was a 19 year old infantryman in the 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, a component of that brigade. I went to war as a teenage soldier fifty-six years ago next month. I am certainly not the only teenager who has gone to war. I was not even the youngest soldier in that infantry unit. I dare say that I am not the only Oklahoma veteran who has found him-or herself at war as a teenager. No doubt, I am not even the only Ada combat veteran who earned that status as a teenager. I am, however, the only one who was me. My experiences in war have contributed a great deal to the man that I am today, in ways that are both good and bad.