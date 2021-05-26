Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Centennial tennis court repair and resurfacing accepting bids

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 17 days ago
Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

–The City Council of the City Paso Robles invites and will receive sealed bids up to but not later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the office of the City Clerk, located at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles for the furnishing to city of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for Centennial Park tennis court repair and resurfacing. At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the city office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 90 calendar days after the bid opening date.

The work is generally described as the repair and resurfacing of four tennis courts at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, to review the project’s existing conditions at Centennial Park. Representatives of the city will be present. Questions asked by bidders at the pre-bid conference not specifically addressed within the contract shall be answered in writing and shall be sent to all bidders present at the pre-bid conference.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
