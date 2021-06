On Monday, May 31, Richard “Dick” Greenalch, Sr., will be honored by the Branford Veterans Parade Committee and the Town of Branford as grand marshal of the 2021 Branford Memorial Day Parade. He will be the featured speaker at Memorial Day ceremonies on the Town Green at 10 a.m. before leading the parade, which steps off at 10:30 a.m. (Photo by Bill O’Brien )