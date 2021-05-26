Cancel
Apple Via del Corso opens May 27th in Rome

Macdaily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple today previewed Apple Via del Corso, the newest retail location nestled in one of Rome’s most vibrant areas. As the 17th store to open in Italy, Apple Via del Corso will serve as an all-new, centrally located space for Apple team members to provide best-in-class service and support to the local community. The store preserves the grand Palazzo Marignoli, paying homage to Rome’s rich history of art and culture, and making it one of Apple’s most significant restoration projects.

macdailynews.com
#Italy#Design Inspiration#Contemporary Art#Apple Via Del Corso#Romans#Retail People#Italian#Rome Program#Apple Today
