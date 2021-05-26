NASDAQ recognizes Ballad Health on Times Square marquee

David J. Goldschmidt and Michael J. Zeidel are partners at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. This post is based on their Skadden memorandum. On May 19, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Nasdaq’s proposal to permit companies to issue shares and raise capital in primary direct listings conducted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market without the involvement of traditional underwriters. The changes, which are effective immediately, closely align Nasdaq’s direct offering framework with that of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), which, as discussed in our previous client alert “NYSE Direct Listing Rules Approved; Nasdaq Proposes Substantially Similar Rules,” has permitted such listings since December 2020.