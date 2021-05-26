Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Five more plead guilty to conspiring to stage automobile accidents to defraud insurance and trucking companies

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Lois Russell (“Russell”), age 61 of Gibson, Louisiana, Tanya Givens (“Givens”), age 43, of Gibson, Louisiana; Henry Randle (“Randle”), age 64, of Gibson, Louisiana; John Diggs (“J. Diggs”), age 60, of Thibodaux, Louisiana; and Dakota Diggs (“D. Diggs”), age 25, of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, entered a plea of guilty today to Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.

