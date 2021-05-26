Jim Ross recalls his first meeting with John Cena

On one hand, the fact that John Cena is moving up in the world and is going to produce a series AND narrate it is kind of cool, especially since it’s focusing on something he knows plenty about, the WWE and the heels that have come and gone over the years. The only thing about this is that the WWE has seen heels turn into faces and vice versa, so perhaps Cena will be going into this aspect of the business as well when talking about the villains of WWE, or maybe he’ll be focusing on something that we’re not quite seeing yet. Making the assumption that he’ll be talking about the heels, John might want to include himself in the mix at some point since he’s turned heel at some point as well, and in fact, that’s kind of how he came into the ring to start with when he unleashed his “ruthless aggression”. But there have been a number of different characters that have come to the ring that have been more than a little wicked, and some of them have been popular for decades while some have come and gone in a very short time by comparison. When we’re talking about heels though there are a lot of wrestlers that can be placed in this category since it’s something that happens from time to time when a wrestler’s current gimmick isn’t working or if it’s simply deemed as a good move for the company. Real evil, the truly diabolical minds that have come through the WWE, are those that have endured for quite a while and could be called evil in a big way. Obviously the funny part about this is that most of those in the ring aren’t even close to being like the persona they take on. But when the bell rings they’re all business, and it shows.