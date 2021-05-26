It’s Official: Amazon Is Buying MGM for $8.45 Billion — But What Does This Mean for Bond?
Just as AT&T is offloading WarnerMedia, a new conglomerate is taking shape. Rumors have swirled for a while now that Amazon was looking to buy MGM, and this morning those rumors were made official with the announcement that Amazon will indeed acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. That means Amazon will now be in control of the James Bond franchise, which could have major repercussions for one of the longest-running and most iconic movie franchises of all time.collider.com