Residents focus on accountability for ugly Glastonbury yearbook prank

GLASTONBURY — Residents’ reactions to an ugly yearbook prank, in which a cynical quote from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was attributed to George Floyd and printed beneath the picture of a senior who had nothing to do with the prank, have focused on accountability.

PRANK: A quote from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was printed beneath a student’s picture in the Glastonbury High School yearbook and attributed to the late George Floyd.

RESPONSE: School officials have referred the issue to police for investigation, asked seniors who have received yearbooks to return them for correction, and suspended distribution of the yearbooks.

ISSUE: Who should be held accountable and how?

“This seems like a prime opportunity for a Restorative Circle,” resident Jackie Owens wrote on Facebook in response to a request for comments by the Journal Inquirer.

Restorative circles are an approach to justice often used in relatively minor juvenile cases that focus on making amends and eliciting sincere apologies rather than on punishment.

Owens wrote that the restorative approach “has been demonstrated through significant research to be effective at bringing some level of reconciliation and resolution to situations like these.

“Making amends is pretty tough in our world today,” she continued. “Let’s teach the kids how to do THAT.”

But like all interventions, restorative justice requires knowing the identity of the perpetrator.

Glastonbury High School Principal Nancy Bean said in a statement to the school community Friday that the matter has been referred to police. Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman, confirmed Monday that police are investigating but said he had no other details to release “at this time.”

School Superintendent Alan B. Bookman said in an email to a JI reporter Monday, “During the investigation, we are not commenting to the media.”

School officials failed even to provide a copy of Bean’s Friday statement in response to a request by the JI. But WTIC-TV61 in Hartford has published the full text of Bean’s statement, which has also been shared by residents on Facebook.

In the statement, Bean described the student under whose picture the quote appeared as “the victim,” writing, “We will collect the yearbooks already distributed to seniors in order to insert the victim’s proper quote.”

The school’s yearbook distribution schedule called for yearbooks to go only to seniors on Friday. Other high school students were to receive their yearbooks this Thursday, but Bean wrote, “We have suspended yearbook distribution at this time.”

The words that appeared beneath the student’s picture, attributed to Floyd — the Black man murdered by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last May — were: “It is quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them.” That’s according to a partial photo of the yearbook page posted on Facebook, which was taken in such a way as to avoid identifying the victim.

Several internet quote sites confirm that that is an almost precise rendition of a Hitler quote.

Resident Deborah Freeman wrote on Facebook that a black sticker should be placed over the quote, with the cost of the sticker coming from a fundraiser by the yearbook committee “raising awareness of why our society isnt accepting of hate.”

But Jenifer Brenner Cohen replied that that approach “basically names the victim.

“I think the whole page should be redone as a sticker and placed over the whole page and the expense paid by the student who did this,” Cohen added.

Freeman agreed that “the victim needs to be protected but the student, yearbook committee and supervisory teaching staff need to stand up apologize for their part or lack of thorough editing and help make this forgiven.”