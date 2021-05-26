Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glastonbury, CT

Residents focus on accountability for ugly Glastonbury yearbook prank

By Alex Wood awood@journalinquirer.com
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 17 days ago

GLASTONBURY — Residents’ reactions to an ugly yearbook prank, in which a cynical quote from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was attributed to George Floyd and printed beneath the picture of a senior who had nothing to do with the prank, have focused on accountability.

PRANK: A quote from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was printed beneath a student’s picture in the Glastonbury High School yearbook and attributed to the late George Floyd.

RESPONSE: School officials have referred the issue to police for investigation, asked seniors who have received yearbooks to return them for correction, and suspended distribution of the yearbooks.

ISSUE: Who should be held accountable and how?

“This seems like a prime opportunity for a Restorative Circle,” resident Jackie Owens wrote on Facebook in response to a request for comments by the Journal Inquirer.

Restorative circles are an approach to justice often used in relatively minor juvenile cases that focus on making amends and eliciting sincere apologies rather than on punishment.

Owens wrote that the restorative approach “has been demonstrated through significant research to be effective at bringing some level of reconciliation and resolution to situations like these.

“Making amends is pretty tough in our world today,” she continued. “Let’s teach the kids how to do THAT.”

But like all interventions, restorative justice requires knowing the identity of the perpetrator.

Glastonbury High School Principal Nancy Bean said in a statement to the school community Friday that the matter has been referred to police. Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman, confirmed Monday that police are investigating but said he had no other details to release “at this time.”

School Superintendent Alan B. Bookman said in an email to a JI reporter Monday, “During the investigation, we are not commenting to the media.”

School officials failed even to provide a copy of Bean’s Friday statement in response to a request by the JI. But WTIC-TV61 in Hartford has published the full text of Bean’s statement, which has also been shared by residents on Facebook.

In the statement, Bean described the student under whose picture the quote appeared as “the victim,” writing, “We will collect the yearbooks already distributed to seniors in order to insert the victim’s proper quote.”

The school’s yearbook distribution schedule called for yearbooks to go only to seniors on Friday. Other high school students were to receive their yearbooks this Thursday, but Bean wrote, “We have suspended yearbook distribution at this time.”

The words that appeared beneath the student’s picture, attributed to Floyd — the Black man murdered by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last May — were: “It is quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them.” That’s according to a partial photo of the yearbook page posted on Facebook, which was taken in such a way as to avoid identifying the victim.

Several internet quote sites confirm that that is an almost precise rendition of a Hitler quote.

Resident Deborah Freeman wrote on Facebook that a black sticker should be placed over the quote, with the cost of the sticker coming from a fundraiser by the yearbook committee “raising awareness of why our society isnt accepting of hate.”

But Jenifer Brenner Cohen replied that that approach “basically names the victim.

“I think the whole page should be redone as a sticker and placed over the whole page and the expense paid by the student who did this,” Cohen added.

Freeman agreed that “the victim needs to be protected but the student, yearbook committee and supervisory teaching staff need to stand up apologize for their part or lack of thorough editing and help make this forgiven.”

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
408
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glastonbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Glastonbury, CT
Government
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Yearbooks#Nazi#Police Department#The Yearbook Committee#Yearbook Prank#Yearbook Committee#Yearbook Distribution#Sincere Apologies#Hate#School Officials#Basically Names#Punishment#Justice#Secret Pleasure#Correction#Resident Jackie Owens#Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Windsor, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Protestors hijack rally at Windsor Town Green

WINDSOR — Protesters chanting “Who hung the noose?” and “Where is Lamont?” hijacked a planned peaceful rally Friday organized by town officials to stand against racism after eight nooses have been found hanging at an Amazon construction site since April in that town. Clad in Black Lives Matter and PowerUp...
Bloomfield, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Friends, family mourn Jessica Edwards

Around 200 people gathered Saturday morning at the Rehoboth Church of God in Bloomfield to celebrate the short life of Jessica Edwards, who speakers described as funny, courageous, and an amazing mother. The guests gathered inside the church in socially distanced groups to listen to speakers and singers, as a...
East Windsor, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Police union backs fired East Windsor sergeant

EAST WINDSOR — The police union plans to take legal action in an effort to have Sgt. David McNeice reinstated to his job, said Sgt. Jeffery Reimer, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local 3583, on Friday. McNeice, a 16-year veteran with the local department,...
NBC News

Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a photo of a classmate with a racist slur to his social media earlier this month. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, Fairfield Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The photo has not yet been independently verified by NBC News.
Posted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
New Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut Statencadvertiser.com

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Manchester, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

‘Luminaries of Change’ exhibit to celebrate people who made Manchester better

A new exhibit titled The Luminaries of Change is meant to celebrate Manchester citizens who helped make the town a better place to live. To be unveiled on June 18 at the Leisure Labs Mahoney Center, the exhibit also is designed to evolve and grow as more local luminaries are nominated. The exhibit will spotlight historic pioneers, community leaders and political trailblazers, according to an ...
Wethersfield, CTEyewitness News

Glastonbury cruiser involved in Wethersfield crash

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through Wethersfield this afternoon. A crash on Maple Street right before the highway on ramp is causing delays. Police say that a Glastonbury Police cruiser was involved in the crash. The condition of the officer has not been divulged...