Europe Wants Social Media Giants To Do More To Stop Disinformation

WJCT News
 17 days ago
The European Commission wants to hold Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter accountable for disinformation shared on their platforms. Under proposed rules released Wednesday, the European Commission is requesting that the tech companies do more to properly address disinformation online and show proof they've taken action. The guidance issued Wednesday urges...

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
