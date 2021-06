One of the big mysteries from the hit series Lucifer has been revealed: namely why God banished Lucifer from Heaven in the first place. Since we learned that GOd wasn't in fact angry with Lucifer, the reason for the fallen angel's exile has been somewhat perplexing. However, Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson said in a recent interview that "I think, to me, God, working in mysterious ways, realized that Lucifer needed to find his own path... I think he sent him on the only journey that Lucifer could go on to find himself." Yup, that sounds like a classic God-move if we've ever heard one.