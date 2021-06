The boys were begging to see their beloved St. Louis Cardinals play on their home field, which had finally reopened to fans, so Stephanie Malia Krauss and Evan Krauss carefully considered what it would mean to bring their young sons to a baseball game: They’d be surrounded by people, but the seating was socially distant and masks were required. They were worried about their 10-year-old son’s asthma — a risk factor if he contracted covid-19 — but they were also thinking about how happy he’d be at the game, after so many homebound months. They decided to wait until a few weeks had passed with no sign of a ballpark-related outbreak before they finally bought tickets for a Sunday afternoon in late May.